Manchester United discover new Victor Gyokeres threat amid Ruben Amorim talks: report

Manchester United are facing a new kind of threat in their hopes of landing Sporting star Victor Gyokeres.

Gyokeres - ranked at no.7 in FourFourTwo's list of the best strikers in the world right now - is widely expected to leave Portugal in the summer months, having already scored 23 goals in just 18 matches this season.

The Sweden international is continuing to make waves around Europe and with his ex-boss at Sporting, Ruben Amorim, now with Premier League giants Manchester United, talk of a move to England has intensified, but so has a switch to another European powerhouse.

PSG make their interest known and want to make Victor Gyokeres their Kylian Mbappe replacement

Viktor Gyokeres (Image credit: Alamy)

According to Sports Witness, PSG are expected to 'battle it out' with Manchester United in their hopes of bringing Gyokeres to the Parc des Princes over the summer.

The Parisians lost Kylian Mbappe to Real Madrid on a free transfer earlier this year and have still not replaced their all-time leading goalscorer in attack, after failed moves for Victor Osimhen and Rafael Leao amongst others.

Kylian Mbappe left PSG for Real Madrid in the summer (Image credit: Getty Images)

Gyokeres is seen as the perfect puzzle piece to fix Manchester United's problems in attack, with Rasmus Hojlund so far failing to fire this term. Joshua Zirkzee is viewed as a more creative player than an out-and-out forward and it remains a mystery what Amorim has planned for the former Bologna man.

"I feel ready for the new challenge," Amorim told reporters after his final match with Sporting on Sunday. "I'm not naive, I know it's going to be very different, very difficult.

Get FourFourTwo Newsletter The best features, fun and footballing quizzes, straight to your inbox every week. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

"I'm at peace now. I can focus on my new job and I'm looking forward to starting tomorrow.

"I know it will be difficult to reproduce what I have here anywhere else but there are other places with different exposure and pressure."

Why Man United Wanted Ruben Amorim So Badly

In FourFourTwo's view, it does seem unlikely that Manchester United will try and sign Gyokeres in the summer, given their precarious position with the Premier League's Profit and Sustainability Rules.

Exits would be needed for the likes of Antony, Harry Maguire, Victor Lindelof and probably one of Christian Eriksen or Casemiro. Funds are needed at Old Trafford amid INEOS' takeover, with there a need to balance the books after heavy summer spending.

Manchester United's new boss Amorim will take charge of his first match next weekend as the Premier League returns following the international break.

The Red Devils travel to Ipswich Town, who will be buoyed after their recent win against top-four hopefuls Tottenham Hotspur recently.