How much will Kylian Mbappe earn at Real Madrid? The true cost of signing the French superstar

By
published

Mbappe may have joined on a free transfer but the Spanish giants are forking out huge sums for his salary and bonuses.

France Euro 2024 squad Kylian Mbappe of France gestures during the international friendly match between France and Germany at Groupama Stadium on March 23, 2024 in Lyon, France. (Photo by Harry Langer/DeFodi Images via Getty Images)
(Image credit: Getty Images)

The worst-kept secret in football became a reality earlier this month when it was confirmed that Kylian Mbappe was joining European champions Real Madrid on a free transfer. 

The 25-year-old, who is set to play a starring role for France at Euro 2024, came close to joining Madrid in 2022 but eventually committed to a two-year deal at Paris Saint-Germain. 

Thank you for reading 5 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access

Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription

Join now for unlimited access

Try first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

Mark White
Mark White
Content Editor

Mark White is the Digital Content Editor at FourFourTwo. During his time on the brand, Mark has written three cover features on Mikel Arteta, Martin Odegaard and the Invincibles, and has written pieces on subjects ranging from Sir Bobby Robson’s time at Barcelona to the career of Robinho. An encyclopedia of football trivia and collector of shirts, he first joined the team back in 2020 as a staff writer. 