How much will Kylian Mbappe earn at Real Madrid? The true cost of signing the French superstar

The worst-kept secret in football became a reality earlier this month when it was confirmed that Kylian Mbappe was joining European champions Real Madrid on a free transfer.

The 25-year-old, who is set to play a starring role for France at Euro 2024, came close to joining Madrid in 2022 but eventually committed to a two-year deal at Paris Saint-Germain.

He then refused to activate a one-year extension to his PSG contract and it became clear that he was pushing for a move to the Bernabéu. This was confirmed on June 4 when it was announced by Real Madrid that Mbappe had signed a five-year contract.

How much does Kylian Mbappe earn?

Initially, there were reports that Mbappe had taken a pay cut in order to make his dream of playing for Madrid a reality. However, according to Spanish newspaper, Mundo Deportivo, this is far from the case.

Mbappe was earning £61 million gross at PSG and will now earn a similar amount at Madrid. Mundo Deportivo believe that he will receive a signing-on bonus of around £106m, which works out to £21m across five years.

Add on to that his net salary of £13m, meaning that he will receive £34m a year, a figure that is similar to his net earnings at PSG.

The Spanish giants have also made a significant sacrifice in terms of image rights. The majority of the squad keep 50 percent of earnings from image rights, but Mbappe, who scored 256 goals in 308 appearances for PSG, will earn between 70 and 80 percent from every contract he signs as a Real Madrid player.

