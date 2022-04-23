Manchester United dressing room 'just a disaster', says Paul Scholes

Manchester United legend has highlighted the depth of the problems at Old Trafford by claiming the club's dressing room is 'just a disaster'.

United were beaten 3-1 by Arsenal on Saturday at the Emirates Stadium, a result which leaves Ralf Rangnick's side well adrift in the race for a top-four finish.

"It's an absolute mess, it's a disaster of a dressing room," Scholes told DAZN after the match.

"I had a quick chat with Jesse [Lingard] there. I'm sure he won't mind me saying, that dressing room is just a disaster."

Those words come just a couple of days after Rangnick spoke of the big changes needed at Manchester United following the appointment of Ajax coach Erik ten Hag, who will take over in the summer.

United after now six points behind fourth-placed Arsenal, having played one more match than the Gunners, and have just four fixtures remaining.

Rangnick's side also have an inferior goal difference to both Arsenal and Tottenham (fifth) and look unlikely to qualify for next season's Champions League.