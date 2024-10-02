Manchester United dressing room's stance on Erik ten Hag's sack fears: report

By
published

Manchester United boss Erik ten Hag is feeling the pressure following his side's defeat to Tottenham on Sunday

MANCHESTER, ENGLAND - SEPTEMBER 29: Erik ten Hag Manager / Head Coach of Manchester United as his team acknowledge the fans after the Premier League match between Manchester United FC and Tottenham Hotspur FC at Old Trafford on September 29, 2024 in Manchester, England. (Photo by Catherine Ivill - AMA/Getty Images)
Manchester United boss Erik ten Hag (Image credit: Getty Images)

Manchester United boss Erik ten Hag faces a crucial few days as he battles to relieve the pressure in the Olf Trafford hot seat.

The Dutchman has seen the walls close in following his side’s lacklustre 3-0 defeat to Tottenham at the weekend, as the club side 12th in the Premier League table after having lost three of their six matches so far.

Joe Mewis
Joe Mewis

For more than a decade Joe Mewis has worked in football journalism as a reporter and editor, with stints at Mirror Football and LeedsLive among others. He is the author of four football history books that include times on Leeds United and the England national team.