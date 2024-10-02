Manchester United dressing room's stance on Erik ten Hag's sack fears: report

Manchester United boss Erik ten Hag faces a crucial few days as he battles to relieve the pressure in the Olf Trafford hot seat.

The Dutchman has seen the walls close in following his side’s lacklustre 3-0 defeat to Tottenham at the weekend, as the club side 12th in the Premier League table after having lost three of their six matches so far.

The Red Devils face a trip to Porto in the Europa League on Thursday night before they visit Aston Villa in the Premier League on Sunday, with reports suggesting his job will be under serious threat if these games do not go their way.

Manchester United dressing room 'expects' Ten Hag sack

While Ten Hag insisted that he is 'not thinking' about the prospect of losing his job and reports have claimed the board are not yet ready to swing the axe, there has been no indication of the feeling within the dressing room.

But a report from the Daily Mail says that some of the playing squad believe that their manager will soon be sacked.

The report claims that there is a 'growing feeling' among the squad that Ten Hag's time will soon be up and that players have discussed the team's issues between themselves, noting a lack of character and inability to fight during moments of adversity.

Despite these voices of dissent, the report adds that Ten Hag does retain the support of the 'majority' of the dressing room, including those players that he previously worked with at Ajax.

The Red Devils currently sit 12th in the Premier League table having earned just seven points from their opening six league games, making this their joint-lowest points tally at this stage of a Premier League season since the competition began in 1992.

This comes after last year's eighth-placed finish, with Ten Hag clinging onto his job following a post-season review by Sir Jim Ratcliffe's new regime, despite a number of other coaches being sounded out.

In FourFourTwo's view, Ten Hag is in a real battle to save his job and keeping the dressing room on side is vital. His success at Ajax should ensure he is able to call on the support of the players he has previously worked with, but if doubt is creeping into the playing squad, his job will only get harder.

The international break follows this upcoming double-header at Porto and then Villa, making this a crucial few days for the manager and the club.