Napoli believe Manchester United will sign Erling Haaland this January - report

Erling Haaland, son of Alfe-Inge, is one of Europe's most prolific young strikers.

Haaland has scored an impressive 21 goals in 14 games for Red Bull Salzburg so far this season.

The 19-year-old is a top transfer target for Napoli, who reportedly considered themselves in a prime position to sign him until recently.

It's thought both manager Carlo Ancelotti and owner Aurelio De Laurentiis are big fans of the Norwegian and were keen to put an agreement in place with Salzburg.

However, according to Italian outlet Corriere Dello Sport (via The Express), the Serie A giants believe Manchester United are now the team in pole position for Haaland's signature.

The Italian outfit reportedly expect United to sign the teenage sensation in the coming January transfer window.

It's claimed that the Reds' financial clout has enabled them to present a superior proposal for Haaland.

United are expected to pay a big fee for Haaland, who only joined Salzburg in January 2019.

Solskjaer is keen to add more goals to his side, even with Anthony Martial and Marcus Rashford finding some form of late.

Furthermore, it's thought that the tie between Solskjaer and Haaland, may have some part to play.

Solskjaer handed his Leeds-born compatriot his debut at Molde when he was the manager there.

Scout Loris Boni commented on the situation saying the Norwegian connection could be key.

“Salzburg, an excellent team, can only be a springboard for someone like him.

“If, then, his compatriot Solskjaer remains as coach at Manchester United, I think he can go there.

“Solskjaer was also the one who gave his debut at Molde, as he coached the club at the time.”

