Manchester United fans slam players in Brighton beating: 'Not fit to wear the shirt'

Manchester United's players were targeted by their own fans during Saturday's humiliating 4-0 loss to Brighton and Hove Albion in the Premier League.

Ralf Rangnick's side were just a goal behind at the break, but conceded three times in quick succession in the second half as Graham Potter's side roared into a 4-0 lead after an hour of play at the Amex.

And following the goals from Moises Caicedo, Marc Cucurella, Pascal Gross and Leandro Trossard, the travelling fans vented their frustration from the away section.

"You're not fit to wear the shirt," the United supporters could clearly be heard chanting at their team's players.

Manchester United are still three points behind fifth-placed Tottenham, with a vastly inferior goal difference than Spurs, and can now realistically finish no higher than sixth in the Premier League this season.

For ninth-placed Brighton, meanwhile, it was another big win after recent victories for the Seagulls against Arsenal and Tottenham.