Manchester United forced to draw up new transfer plan after rivals dig heels in: report

Manchester United’s hopes of signing one of their main summer transfer targets are reportedly in the balance after one of their Premier League rivals dug their heels in.

The Red Devils are set for something of a rebuilding job this summer, as Sir Jim Ratcliffe and his Ineos team take the wheel for their first transfer window in charge of the club’s football operations.

After the club leaked in 58 goals on their way to an eighth-place Premier League finish this season, defence is a priority, with Raphael Varane set to leave the club when his contract expires at the end of the month.

One player heavily linked with a move to Old Trafford in recent weeks is Everton centre-back Jarrad Branthwaite, with the Red Devils set to be huge admirers of the England international.

Looking to capitalise on the Toffees' recent financial difficulties, Manchester United reportedly made an initial offer last week of £35million, with a further £8million add-ons, only for Everton to immediately dismiss it.

The Toffees value the 21-year-old closer to £80million and according to The i, Manchester United are now unwilling to raise their bid and are already looking at alternative options at the back.

Manchester United are aware that they need to meet their Profitability and Sustainability commitments this summer and Ratcliffe will not overpay for any targets. The report adds that unless Manchester United can meet any Everton valuation, a deal will not progress.

