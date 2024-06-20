Manchester United forced to draw up new transfer plan after rivals dig heels in: report

By
published

Manchester United are having to reassess their options as they look for a new centre-back

Manchester United minority owner Sir Jim Ratcliffe
Manchester United minority owner Sir Jim Ratcliffe (Image credit: Hollie Adams/Bloomberg via Getty Images)

Manchester United’s hopes of signing one of their main summer transfer targets are reportedly in the balance after one of their Premier League rivals dug their heels in. 

The Red Devils are set for something of a rebuilding job this summer, as Sir Jim Ratcliffe and his Ineos team take the wheel for their first transfer window in charge of the club’s football operations. 

Thank you for reading 5 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access

Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription

Join now for unlimited access

Try first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

Joe Mewis
Joe Mewis

For more than a decade Joe Mewis has worked in football journalism as a reporter and editor, with stints at Mirror Football and LeedsLive among others. He is the author of four football history books that include times on Leeds United and the England national team.