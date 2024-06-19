Manchester United hopes of signing Nice defender Jean-Clair Todibo dealt huge blow: report

Manchester United's summer pursuit of Nice defender Jean-Clair Todibo has been dealt a huge blow.

The Red Devils were hopeful of agreeing on a deal for the France international who has continued to impress in Ligue 1.

However, given that INEOS representatives are directly involved in the ownership of both clubs, a proposed switch for the 24-year-old has been shattered.

According to transfer specialist Fabrizio Romano, Manchester United are now aware that Todibo's proposed move to Old Trafford has become even more complicated.

Talks were said to have been at an advanced stage, but given no resolution has been found regarding the issue around European football, the deal is now off the table.

INEOS is said to be looking at a quick resumption given UEFA's multi-club ownership rules, with Nice and Manchester United having both qualified for the Europa League next season.

Erik ten Hag is looking to bolster his squad this summer once again with Raphael Varane and Anthony Martial having both already departed the club.

Despite uncertainity around Ten Hag's future, the Dutchman is set to continue as manager at the Theatre of Dreams next season after leading the Red Devils to an FA Cup victory in May.

"Manchester United have told me that they spoke with Tuchel, but they eventually came to the conclusion that they already have the best manager," Ten Hag told Dutch broadcaster NOS.

"Manchester United and I still have to find an agreement for the new contract. This isn't easily done, we are still going to have to talk about this. INEOS took their time. They are new in football, it's normal to reflect on the season. It's no secret that they talked with multiple candidates."

