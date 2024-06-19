Manchester United forward Mason Greenwood wanted by three Serie A clubs with sizeable transfer fee mooted: report

Manchester United forward Mason Greenwood is being monitored by three Serie A clubs this summer.

The 22-year-old forward spent the entirety of the 2023/24 campaign on loan in Spain with Getafe where he netted 10 goals and registered six assists in 36 appearances.

With his future at Old Trafford in doubt, the Red Devils are already seemingly in dialogue with potential clubs who would might like to purchase him.

According to ESPN, Lazio, Napoli and Juventus are all in direct competition as the three fighting for Greenwood's signature. Manchester United are hoping to agree a fee of around £30 million ($38.1 million), with a permanent deal looking more and more likely.

Greenwood was cleared of any wrongdoing after being charged with one count of attempted rape, one count of controlling and coercive behaviour and one count of assault occasioning actual bodily harm in 2022.

Since then, the Bradford-born forward has attempted to continue his career in football but it now looks as though his time at the Theatre of Dreams is finally coming to a close.

Manager Erik ten Hag was open to accepting Greenwood back into his plans last season but after fans voiced their discontent, a decision to help him continue his career elsewhere was taken.

Manchester United forward Mason Greenwood has spent the season on loan with Getafe. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Lazio were close to signing Greenwood on loan a year ago before Getafe stepped in, but are now keen to reignite their previous interest.

As well as Lazio and Juventus, interest in the 22-year-old has also been monitored by other clubs from Spain, giants Barcelona and Atletico Madrid.

New Manchester United co-owner Sir Jim Ratcliffe suggested in February that the door was open for Greenwood to restart his career but has kept coy on any further decisions regarding plans for him.

"It's a new decision to make for us. He's a Man United player," said the INEOS chief. "We need to look at facts, judge fairly and take into consideration what the values of the club are. Then we come out of that with a decision".

