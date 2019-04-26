Manchester United look to former star for scouting role – report

The 35-year-old’s contract is set to expire at the end of the season and The Telegraph has reported that he could step into a backroom role at his former club.

Fletcher would be tasked with identifying talent and helping to organise the scouting department at Old Trafford, possibly working alongside Mike Phelan, as the Red Devils look to build a structure involving former players.

With Ole Gunnar Solskjaer installed permanently as manager recently, Michael Carrick assisting him and Nicky Butt in charge of the academy, several familiar faces are already installed in roles at the club.

Further changes are expected this summer, with Fletcher being considered along with other candidates for a role, as someone who understands the club’s values.

The Scot came through United's academy system and featured in the first team from 2003 until 2015 when he left for West Bromwich Albion, after winning five Premier League titles and the Champions League in that time.

United declined to comment on the club’s future direction. Executive vice-chairman Ed Woodward has previously worked alongside scouts, director Matt Judge and a player analysis team in the club’s transfer operations, in consultation with the manager.

Read more...

10 players you'd forgotten were in a PFA Premier League Team of the Year

11 Premier League players you won't believe never made the PFA Team of the Year