Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag facing SACK, following Copenhagen defeat: report

Manchester United could sack Erik ten Hag in the coming weeks, following a crushing Champions League defeat away at Copenhagen.

The Red Devils lie bottom of their Champions League group, needing a minor miracle to advance to the next round of the competition, following a woeful 4-3 collapse in Denmark. Marcus Rashford was sent off in a seesawing epic in which Copenhagen snatched all three points courtesy of 17-year-old Roony Bardghji in the dying embers of the match.

With Manchester United six points off the top four in the Premier League too, pressure is mounting on Ten Hag, with rumours suggesting that the Glazers could be set to axe the Dutchman imminently.

Roony Bardghji stunned United in the Champions League (Image credit: James Gill - Danehouse/Getty Images)

Football Insider has claimed that incoming investor, INEOS billionaire and Nice owner Sir Jim Ratcliffe, is set to relieve Ten Hag from duties less than 18 months after he was hired.

The former Ajax manager, who won the League Cup in his first season and guided United to third in the table, is to be succeeded by Brighton boss, Roberto De Zerbi, should Ratcliffe get his wish.

VIDEO: Jim Ratcliffe's Manchester United Takeover EXPLAINED

The Sun, meanwhile, believes that legendary manager Sir Alex Ferguson will advise Ratcliffe to stick with Ten Hag for now.

“Erik has Sir Alex’s unwavering support. He’s been hugely supportive of Erik since he arrived at the club,” the report states.

Jim Ratcliffe may look to change manager (Image credit: Getty Images)

“He’s impressed at the job he is doing and, in particular, the way he has taken on big decisions.

“If consulted, that’s a position he would be prepared to make clear to any new investors who come into the football club.”

More Manchester United stories

Scott McTominay has revealed how Manchester United's players were motivated to beat Fulham this weekend.

Marcus Rashford missed that game, though, and Erik ten Hag has had some strong words for one of his star men.

Meanwhile, a United wonderkid has been linked with a shock move to Manchester City.