Manchester United report: Harry Maguire to leave this summer

Manchester United captain Harry Maguire will be sold this summer as part of a transfer overhaul at the club.

That's according to outlet Fichajes, who claim that United have lost faith with the centre-back after a poor season of form. Maguire became the most expensive defender in the world back in 2019 when he was bought from Leicester City for around £80m under Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's management.

Despite being a consistent England starter during his United career and reaching the Euro 2020 final last summer, the former Leicester City man has come under staunch criticism this season for his performances from fans and pundits alike, with former Red Devils captain Roy Keane particularly scathing in his assessment.

With rumours that Cristiano Ronaldo held a meeting over Maguire not being capable of leading the side, there are whispers of discontent within the dressing room, too.

United have been linked with a move for Barcelona defender Ronald Araujo, who scored in El Clasico at the weekend. Dubbed 'the next van Dijk', the Uruguayan can play either at right-back or in the centre and has reportedly hit an impasse with contract talks to remain at Camp Nou.

The Red Devils would struggle to recoup the full fee that they spent on Maguire but would no doubt have plenty of interested parties in the defender, both in the Premier League and abroad, should they should to offload him.

Maguire is valued at around £43m by Transfermarkt.

