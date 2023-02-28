Manchester United to sign Ghanaian superstar as their Harry Kane Plan B: report

Manchester United could sign a promising Ghanaian talent to spearhead their attack next season, depending on other targets.

Nigerian hitman Victor Osimhen is in the crosshairs for Manchester United – and the Napoli star remains a priority (opens in new tab) – though there is a historic interest in Harry Kane. The England captain could well be available this summer, too, after breaking the all-time scoring record for Spurs: Kane's contract expires in 2024.

While there are a number of high-profile targets that United may look to land in Erik ten Hag's second transfer window, however, one more realistic target may be for the 20-time champions to fish once more in a pond that has delivered recent success.

Harry Kane has long been a target for Manchester United – and could be again this summer (Image credit: Getty)

Ten Hag is a big fan of Mohammed Kudus, according to the Manchester Evening News (opens in new tab), and may yet snare another Ajax star after their busy summer last year.

United signed Antony and Lisandro Martinez in Ten Hag's first window for a combined £135 million from the Amsterdammers, with the Dutch boss having worked with the pair previously.

Kudus is capable of operating through the centre as a striker, as an attacking midfielder, even deeper in midfield or potentially on either flank. The Ghanaian is incredibly versatile and with Ten Hag using the likes of Bruno Fernandes on the right and Wout Weghorst behind Marcus Rashford recently, it's clear that he values positional rotations.

Whoever United sign up front will have to be strong enough in a variety of positions to cope with tactical shifts such as this – and Kudus fits the mould. The 22-year-old is creative, offers a ferocious shot and impressed in the Champions League group stages as well as at the World Cup with the Black Stars.

Mohammed Kudus celebrates scoring against South Korea during the World Cup (Image credit: Getty)

Manchester United are also said to be in the market for a midfielder, as their other priority of the upcoming summer transfer window.

Kudus is valued at €20m by Transfermarkt (opens in new tab).

Manchester United are looking to capitalise on their resurgence in the transfer market, with big new signings. Victor Osimhen is one option for €100m, Declan Rice is on the radar and Jeremie Frimpong could arrive as a new right-back. More outlandish theories include signing Kylian Mbappe and selling Marcus Rashford to Arsenal.

The Glazer ownership are not guaranteed to sell up – despite bids from lifelong fan, Sir Jim Radcliffe and Sheikh Jassim Bin Hamad Al Thani. Meanwhile, Marcus Rashford has underlined the importance of positive mentality at Old Trafford.