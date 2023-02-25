Manchester City to 'push Arsenal all the way' in race for £80m Declan Rice – report

Manchester City (opens in new tab) will reportedly go toe-to-toe with Arsenal (opens in new tab) as they look to secure the signing of West Ham (opens in new tab) star Declan Rice.

Speculation over the Hammers captain's future has swirled for many transfer windows now, but as he approaches the final 12 months of his contract, there is a sense that this summer will finally see him move on from the London Stadium.

According to Football Insider (opens in new tab), City intend to 'push Arsenal all the way' in the race for the England midfielder, 24.

(Image credit: Paul Ellis/AFP via Getty Images)

West Ham boss David Moyes has previously insisted that it would take at least £150m (opens in new tab) – which would be the third-highest transfer fee of all time – to lure Rice away, but recent reports have suggested he could be available for around half of that.

It was reported last month that Arsenal had made Rice their number one summer transfer target (opens in new tab), but they could face some seriously stiff competition. Chelsea (opens in new tab) continue to be linked with their former academy player, while talk of a switch to Manchester United (opens in new tab) hasn't completely gone away.

While Chelsea continue to languish in mid-table, Arsenal, City and United all ought to be playing Champions League football next season – and Rice has made his European ambition quite clear. Speaking while at the 2022 World Cup with England, he said (opens in new tab):

"I’ve been playing consistently well for my club and I feel like I really want to keep pushing. I see my friends here who are playing Champions League and for big trophies. You only get one career and at the end you want to look back at what you’ve won and the biggest games you’ve played in."

(Image credit: David S. Bustamante/Soccrates/Getty Images)

Rice made his West Ham debut at the age of 18 on the final day of the 2016/17 Premier League season and has gone on to feature 224 times for the club he joined as a 14-year-old.

He's been a mainstay of the England team at each of the last two major tournaments, winning 39 Three Lions caps in all.

