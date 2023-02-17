Manchester United receives Qatar bid – with clue that Sheikh Al Thani GETS United already

Manchester United have received the long-awaited bid from a Qatari investor – and things could be about to get a lot brighter than under the Glazer ownership.

Red Devils fans have been outspokenly critical of the Glazers' control of Manchester United ever since Malcolm Glazer took over the club in 2005. A potential takeover the club has been welcomed by fans – though met with scepticism from some after over a decade of unhappiness with the club's owners.

Sir Jim Ratcliffe – INEOS entrepreneur and lifelong fan – represented a potential owner who could reflect the supporters. But now, Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani has suggested with his bid that he truly understands the club, too.

Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani, the Emir of Qatar, looks on as Lionel Messi is presented with the World Cup (Image credit: Julian Finney/Getty Images)

"Sheikh Jassim Bin Hamad Al Thani today [February 17] confirmed his submission of a bid for 100 per cent of Manchester United Football Club," a statement read.

"The bid plans to return the club to its former glories both on and off the pitch, and - above all - will seek to place the fans at the heart of Manchester United Football Club once more.

"The bid will be completely debt free via Sheikh Jassim's Nine Two Foundation, which will look to invest in the football teams, the training centre, the stadium and wider infrastructure, the fan experience and the communities the club supports.

"The vision of the bid is for Manchester United Football Club to be renowned for footballing excellence, and regarded as the greatest football club in the world.

"More details of the bid will be released, when appropriate, if and when the bid process develops."

United fans may have noticed a few details that please them, with the statement. One of the key things, however, is the inclusion of Sheikh Jassim's Nine Two Foundation – the name is a reference to the Class of 92, but also because 1992 was the year Sheikh Jassim started supporting the club, according to CBS Sports (opens in new tab) journalist Ben Jacobs (opens in new tab).

Sir Jim Ratcliffe also wants to buy Manchester United (Image credit: Getty Images)

"He is the chairman of one of the biggest banks in Qatar, QIB bank," Sky Sports News' Kaveh Solhekol says (opens in new tab). "He was also on the board of Credit Suisse, a big Swiss bank. I'm being told he's a lifelong Manchester United supporter and that the club will be owned - if he wins the right to buy Man Utd - through a foundation called the Nine Two Foundation, named after the Class of 92.

"His vision for the club, I'm being told, is an emphasis on youth and also on putting money and investment into both the men's team and women's team. He wants to redevelop Old Trafford. There will be a new stadium, a redevelopment of the whole area around Old Trafford, and crucially - and this is very important for Manchester United fans - this deal, if he buys the club, will be totally debt free.

The news comes as The Athletic (opens in new tab) have revealed that two-thirds of fans want Sir Jim Ratcliffe to become the new owner.

Formal bids are set to be submitted to buy United. The club had a quiet January window but brought in Marcel Sabitzer on deadline day after Christian Eriksen picked up a long-term injury.

Former United chairman Martin Edwards, meanwhile, has spoken to FFT about how the club's 1991 European Cup Winners' Cup victory helped changed the perception of English football across the continent.