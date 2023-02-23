Manchester United given green light for €100m game-changing Victor Osimhen transfer

By Mark White
published

Manchester United have a clear path to secure a massive deal for Victor Osimhen, who's been one Europe's hottest strikers this season

Manchester United target Victor Osimhen of SSC Napoli celebrates after scoring the 1-0 goal during the Serie A match between SSC Napoli and AS Roma at Stadio Diego Armando Maradona on January 29, 2023 in Naples, Italy.
(Image credit: Francesco Pecoraro/Getty Images)

Manchester United have been given the green light to pursue Victor Osimhen this summer, in a transfer that could top €100 million.

The Napoli forward has been in sparkling form this season as the Southern Italian giants lead Serie A and take Europe by storm. Osimhen joined in 2020 for a club-record fee of €70m potentially rising to €80m with add-ons – and has been paying back that outlay with 20 goals in 24 appearances in all competitions this term.

But though the Naples outfit are notoriously difficult to negotiate with when it comes to Premier League sides signing their players, Manchester United have been given encouragement that their pursuit of Osimhen is well and truly on. 

Napoli striker Victor Osimhen during the Serie A match between Napoli and Empoli on 8 November, 2022 at the Stadio Diego Armando Mardona, Naples, Italy

Napoli striker Victor Osimhen has been electric this season – now he could be Old Trafford-bound (Image credit: LightRocket via Getty Images)

Napoli president Aurelio De Laurentiis has told TNT Sports via TeamTalk (opens in new tab) that sometimes “offers can't be refused,” seemingly referencing his star striker, who has been linked with United (opens in new tab).

“I am very good at making contracts, so when they come to me, they are blocked, so keeping them here won’t be difficult,” De Laurentiis said.

“However, I will never say never. Sometimes there are offers you can’t refuse, so you never know. To me, though, I hope we’ll see them shine for a long time.”

Osimhen, meanwhile, refused to commit to Napoli beyond this season when asked by ESPN (opens in new tab), claiming, “When you are doing so well, top clubs around the world are watching, mostly in the top five leagues – and to be able to attract interest from these top clubs shows that I am doing great and it gives me the motivation to do even more for myself and my team.

Erik ten Hag

Erik ten Hag is on the hunt for a new striker to lead the line at Old Trafford (Image credit: Getty)

“At the end of the season, we will see what is going to happen, but that is not up to me. It is for the club to decide.”

The Nigerian is valued at €70m by Transfermarkt (opens in new tab)

Formal bids are set to be submitted to buy United. The club had a quiet January window but brought in Marcel Sabitzer on deadline day after Christian Eriksen picked up a long-term injury.

Former United chairman Martin Edwards, meanwhile, has spoken to FFT about how the club's 1991 European Cup Winners' Cup victory helped changed the perception of English football across the continent.

