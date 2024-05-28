Manchester United manager odds: Speculation continues to circle around Erik ten Hag

Manchester United boss Erik ten Hag is still awaiting a final decision on his future at Old Trafford.

The 54-year-old led the Red Devils to a second trophy in two seasons on Saturday, beating Manchester City 2-1 in the FA Cup final thanks to goals from Alejandro Garnacho and Kobbie Mainoo.

Reports before the game had suggested Ten Hag would be replaced in the coming days, but no news seemingly means the Dutchman again awaits his fate.

WATCH | The GENIUS Way Man United Just Beat Man City For The FA Cup

According to popular bookmaker Sky Bet, former Chelsea boss Mauricio Pochettino currently leads the way as favourite to take over this summer.

Pochettino was linked with the job before Ten Hag was appointed back in the summer of 2022 but football director John Murtough opted for the former Ajax boss instead.

He is currently priced at 11/8 and former Man Utd coach Kieran McKenna, manager at Ipswich Town, is 5/2 to take the reins.

Get FourFourTwo Newsletter The best features, fun and footballing quizzes, straight to your inbox every week. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

McKenna has attracted attention from Chelsea, Brighton and Old Trafford in recent weeks but news this weekend suggests he is set to remain at Portman Road, snubbing advances from all three clubs.

The 38-year-old has helped lead the Tractor Boys to back-to-back promotions and his past affiliation at Manchester United has caused speculation.

Ipswich Town manager Kieran McKenna. (Image credit: Alamy)

Furthermore, ex-Brighton boss Roberto De Zerbi is the third favourite at 3/1, after departing the Amex Stadium at the end of the season.

De Zerbi has been loosely linked with a move back to Italy but enjoyed success on the south coast for his attractive high-pressing footballing mantra.

Thomas Tuchel comes in at 6/1 and the German has been fairly open in the past about his desire to manage in England once again.

Having led Chelsea to a UEFA Champions League success in 2021, the former Bayern boss is now out of work with Vincent Kompany expected to take over at the Allianz Arena.

More Manchester United stories

Manchester United could be about to make €200m in transfer fees this summer from selling squad players. Only three stars are deemed to be untouchable at the club.



Manchester United are disrespecting Erik ten Hag, with sack hanging over the Dutchman: report

Ex-England and Manchester United player says it is 'very possible' Gareth Southgate will be installed at Old Trafford