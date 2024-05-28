Manchester United manager odds: Speculation continues to circle around Erik ten Hag

By
published

Manchester United boss Erik ten Hag is still facing an uncertain wait over his future

Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag.
Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Manchester United boss Erik ten Hag is still awaiting a final decision on his future at Old Trafford.

The 54-year-old led the Red Devils to a second trophy in two seasons on Saturday, beating Manchester City 2-1 in the FA Cup final thanks to goals from Alejandro Garnacho and Kobbie Mainoo.

Thank you for reading 5 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access

Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription

Join now for unlimited access

Try first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

Matthew Holt
Matthew Holt

Bio: Matthew is a freelance journalist and has currently racked up bylines for Manchester United, Manchester Evening News, GOAL and SPORTbible to name a few. A long-term sufferer of Scunthorpe United, he currently resides in the north-west after escaping the smog of North Lincolnshire.