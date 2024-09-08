‘Ruud van Nistelrooy is an excellent coach – you can tell that he’s addicted to football. He loves analysing the game. I’ve been really impressed by his ideas’: Manchester United star enjoying working with Dutch coach at Old Trafford

By
published

Manchester United players have been impressed with Dutch coach Ruud van Nistelrooy

MANCHESTER, ENGLAND - SEPTEMBER 01: Manchester United coach Ruud Van Nistelrooy during the Premier League match between Manchester United FC and Liverpool FC at Old Trafford on September 01, 2024 in Manchester, England. (Photo by James Gill - Danehouse/Getty Images)
(Image credit: Getty Images)

Manchester United players have been left "impressed" with the coaching methods of Ruud van Nistelrooy, who joined the club as assistant manager in the summer.

Van Nistelrooy arrived as a coach after turning down the chance to manage Burnley. The Dutchman looks well and his arrival was appreciated by fans who remember him as a club legend. Players also revere him.

Thank you for reading 5 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access

Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription

Join now for unlimited access

Try first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

Ryan Dabbs
Ryan Dabbs
Staff writer

Ryan is a staff writer for FourFourTwo, joining the team full-time in October 2022. He first joined Future in December 2020, working across FourFourTwo, Golf Monthly, Rugby World and Advnture's websites, before eventually earning himself a position with FourFourTwo permanently. After graduating from Cardiff University with a degree in Journalism and Communications, Ryan earned a NCTJ qualification to further develop as a writer while a Trainee News Writer at Future. 