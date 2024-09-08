‘Ruud van Nistelrooy is an excellent coach – you can tell that he’s addicted to football. He loves analysing the game. I’ve been really impressed by his ideas’: Manchester United star enjoying working with Dutch coach at Old Trafford
Manchester United players have been impressed with Dutch coach Ruud van Nistelrooy
Manchester United players have been left "impressed" with the coaching methods of Ruud van Nistelrooy, who joined the club as assistant manager in the summer.
Van Nistelrooy arrived as a coach after turning down the chance to manage Burnley. The Dutchman looks well and his arrival was appreciated by fans who remember him as a club legend. Players also revere him.
“He was a deadly striker and for him to pass on his knowledge straight away meant he had everyone’s respect immediately,” Jonny Evans exclusively tells FourFourTwo. “Joining United is a great move for him and for the club. He seems very open and wants to improve people. You can see that he’s early enough in his career that he’s hungry to do well and pass on his abundance of knowledge. He’s quite obsessed with defensive structure.”
VIDEO: How Liverpool Just Destroyed Man United
Things haven't quite gone to plan with that defensive structure, however. After a clean sheet in their first game against Fulham, Manchester United then let in two against Brighton at the Amex before shipping three at home as Liverpool ran riot at Old Trafford.
Speaking to FFT a few months ago, Harry Maguire highlighted the benefit Van Nistelrooy's presence was having at the club.
“For the team, last season was a real disappointment, but we finished on a high,” Harry Maguire said. “There has been a lot of positive energy after that. There has been a lot of changes within the club with the hierarchy and the staff around the manager.
"I think that will help us. Ruud is an excellent coach – you can tell that he’s addicted to football. He loves analysing the game. I’ve been really impressed by his ideas.”
An international break will allow Van Nistelrooy and Ten Hag to get their ideas across better to members of the squad who aren't with their national sides, ahead of returning to the Premier League against Southampton on September 14.
With four Premier League matches, two Europa League games and an EFL Cup tie with Barnsley all to come before the next international break in October, Manchester United will certainly need to improve their form.
