Manchester United or West Ham to face Everton in FA Cup semi-finals

Manchester United will face Everton in the FA Cup semi-finals should they defeat West Ham in their quarter-final replay.

Anthony Martial's late equaliser forced a replay for United after Dimitri Payet's stunning free-kick looked to have given West Ham a 1-0 win at Old Trafford.

Watford knocked out holders Arsenal with a 2-1 victory at Emirates Stadium and will meet Crystal Palace, who beat Reading in the last eight.

The fixtures will be played on the weekend of April 23 and 24.