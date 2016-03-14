Manchester United or West Ham to face Everton in FA Cup semi-finals
The winner of the replay between Manchester United and West Ham will face Everton in the FA Cup semi-finals.
Anthony Martial's late equaliser forced a replay for United after Dimitri Payet's stunning free-kick looked to have given West Ham a 1-0 win at Old Trafford.
Watford knocked out holders Arsenal with a 2-1 victory at Emirates Stadium and will meet Crystal Palace, who beat Reading in the last eight.
The fixtures will be played on the weekend of April 23 and 24.
