Manchester United report: Anthony Martial wants out - now

Manchester United striker Anthony Martial wants to leave the club as quickly as he can, according to his agent.

Martial has seen limited action this season, making just two Premier League starts and playing a total of only 201 minutes.

And, judging by comments from his agent Philippe Lamboley, the 26-year-old Frenchman has had enough of his bit-part tole at Old Trafford.

Speaking to Sky Sports News, Lamboley said:

"Anthony wishes to leave the club in January.

"He just needs to play. He doesn't want to stay in January and I will speak to the club soon."

United interim manager Ralf Rangnick doesn't appear to have taken too kindly to Lamboley's remarks, saying:

"The player hasn't spoken with me or with [the club] about it... To be honest, what his agent has said in the media is not that much of interest.

"If a player wishes to go to another club, it should be the player who informs either the board or myself, whoever."

However, Rangnick has previously suggested that United would not stand in the way of any player wishing to leave.

Discussing the continuing uncertainty surrounding Paul Pogba's future last week, the 63-year-old said:

"If a player does not want to play for a club like Manchester United medium or long-term, I don't think it makes sense to convince him to change his mind."

Should Martial depart next month, it will end a six-year spell at United, who he joined from Monaco in the summer of 2015.

He became the most expensive teenager ever at the time, signing for £36 million.

But now, with the likes of Cristiano Ronaldo, Marcus Rashford and Mason Greenwood ahead of him in the pecking order, it does feel about time for Martial to move on.