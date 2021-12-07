Manchester United report: Dean Henderson set for a shock loan move to the Eredivisie, in search of minutes

Manchester United are set to send Dean Henderson on loan to get more minutes - to the Netherlands.

That's what reports are claiming, with the England goalkeeper having played just once this term after contracting COVID-19 in preseason. Henderson is keen to fight for his place at national level and David De Gea has rediscovered his form at Old Trafford.

Henderson was on loan at Sheffield United for the 2019/20 season in which the club launched a surprise assault up the table and very nearly secured European football. He returned to United the following season to compete for the no.1 shirt and eventually displaced De Gea.

But given that he didn't start the season, the Spaniard was given an opportunity to get up a run of steam in goal. De Gea has impressed, giving neither Ole Gunnar Solskjaer nor Ralf Rangnick a reason to drop him.

With the outstanding form of Arsenal custodian Aaron Ramsdale, Henderson is now fighting for his spot in the England set-up.

Ajax are reportedly ready to step in. Sporting director Edwin van der Sar has obvious connections to Manchester United and it seems as though the Eredivisie champions are ready to provide a chance for Henderson.

Incumbent keeper at the Johan Cruyff Arena, Andre Onana, is out of contract in the summer. The Cameroonian shot-stopper has played once since January due to a doping ban. Back-up keeper to Onana, Maarten Stekelenburg, sustained a season-ending hip injury in August and 38-year-old Remko Pasveer - who joined Ajax from Vitesse Arnhem to cover for Onana - has started 16 of 17 games since.

Ajax require a confident presence good with his feet. Given the Amsterdam outfit's extraordinary form in Europe, there's a chance too for Henderson to play Champions League football this season for a possession-heavy side.

United will likely keep Tom Heaton as their second-choice keeper in Henderson's absence.