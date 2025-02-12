Manchester United report: New details revealed as Sir Jim Ratcliffe plans extreme cost-cutting measures at Old Trafford

Manchester United minority owner Sir Jim Ratcliffe is set to announce another round of redundancies.

The INEOS boss - who previously axed a quarter of the club's workforce in 2024 - is again planning further job losses as Manchester United continue to struggle with debt left by the Glazers.

Further cuts to work bonuses, Christmas party events and even the club's stewards have caused high levels of controversy at Old Trafford and Carrington, with even more bad news seemingly on the way.

Why are Manchester United in such a mess at the moment?

Manchester United head coach Ruben Amorim looks on following his side's recent defeat against Crystal Palace (Image credit: Getty Images)

The club's decision to hand Erik ten Hag a new contract, only for the Dutchman to be sacked just a few months later, is merely the tip of the iceberg regarding Manchester United's problems.

Dan Ashworth's embarrassing stint also signified a power struggle given Omar Berrada had to quickly step in and resolve the ongoing situation around Ruben Amorim's appointment, as per previous reports from The Athletic.

Manchester United's current CEO Omar Berrada (Image credit: Getty Images)

FourFourTwo understands that workers at Manchester United's offices at Old Trafford have been left fearing the worst once again, just months after some 250 staff members were relieved of their duties in 2024.

Morale is still relatively low at the club with many members of staff still waiting for decisions on pay rises given they are now being expected to do more to help plug gaps elsewhere across the club.

"People are being worked harder than ever before because of the gaps left in the workforce following the last round of redundancies," one club employee anonymously told FourFourTwo recently.

"Many are looking at jobs elsewhere given they just don't know how long they will be around the place after the recent news. It is quite sad because the team spirit at United is always well regarded."

Plans are still in place for a new stadium on the Old Trafford site in Manchester (Image credit: Alamy)

Amorim is still trying to find his feet in the dugout too, with academy graduate Marcus Rashford having recently left on loan to join fellow Premier League side Aston Villa.

The club will look to get rid of at least 7-10 players this summer with yet another squad overhaul in the books. It is likely Rashford will be sold given the 27-year-old would count as pure profit in regards to the Premier League's Profit and Sustainability Rules that are hanging over the club's head at present.