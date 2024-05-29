Revealed: Manchester United staff in 'disgust' at shock 'voluntary resignation'

Manchester United's minority owners INEOS have offered redundancy packages to over 1000 non-playing staff at the club.

The measures taken by Sir Jim Ratcliffe are to better enable the Red Devils to compete when it comes to Financial Fair Play and the Premier League's Profit and Sustainability Rules.

Fears over job cuts had been at the forefront of staff's minds ever since the club's takeover in December, with employees left feeling disgruntled and angry at the recent proposals.

WATCH | Jim Ratcliffe's Manchester United Takeover EXPLAINED

According to an initial report made by The Athletic, which has now been backed up by sources close to FourFourTwo, Manchester United have given staff just seven days to decide on whether to accept the redundancy or not.

This comes after news that all employees at both the club's Manchester and London offices have been ordered back to the office full-time from June 1, a time when most take annual leave due to the footballing off-season.

It is thought the proposals seen by INEOS are to push long-standing staff to the brink given previous working regimes and working-from-home measures.

Get FourFourTwo Newsletter The best features, fun and footballing quizzes, straight to your inbox every week. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Employees have now been given until June 5 to decide whether to take what the club describe as “voluntary resignation”, although some employees argued it looked a lot more like a voluntary redundancy scheme.

Sir Jim Ratcliffe and Avram Glazer watch on during Manchester United's FA Cup semi-final against Coventry City. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Carrington has been a hot discussion point too, with an email having been sent out by Ratcliffe explaining how the training complex was a 'mess'.

The ongoing redundancy process represents an opportunity for staff to exit the club if they do not wish to comply with working from the office moving forward.

One unnamed source said staff were disgusted with the manner of the email and explained that they felt frustrated having been used almost as a 'scapegoat' for the failings of John Murtough and Ed Woodward over the years.

INEOS are also said to be still weighing up the future of Erik ten Hag, despite the Dutchman leading the Red Devils to an FA Cup success at the weekend against Manchester City.

More Manchester United stories

Manchester United could be about to make €200m in transfer fees this summer from selling squad players. Only three stars are deemed to be untouchable at the club.



Manchester United are disrespecting Erik ten Hag, with sack hanging over the Dutchman: report

Ex-England and Manchester United player says it is 'very possible' Gareth Southgate will be installed at Old Trafford