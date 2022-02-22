Manchester United report: Top managerial target Mauricio Pochettino also wanted by Spanish giants

Manchester United face a tough battle to sign their top managerial target Mauricio Pochettino this summer, with the PSG gaffer also wanted by Real Madrid.

That is according to the Daily Mail, who report that Pochettino has emerged as a top summer target for Real Madrid, with current boss Carlo Ancelotti struggling to get the best out of Los Blancos. While Real are cruising at the top of La Liga, performances in Europe have been less convincing. The Spanish giants face a struggle to qualify for the Champions League quarter-finals after losing the first leg of their last-16 encounter with PSG 1-0 last week.

Pochettino has been linked with Real Madrid in the past, but is yet to comment on the latest rumours. The Argentine is reportedly unhappy at PSG, as a team full of individual stars appears reluctant to adopt his philosophies. He looks set to leave Ligue 1 this summer, and Manchester United have long considered themselves front runners for his signature.

The Red Devils are in a battle to qualify for next season's Champions League, with caretaker manager Ralf Rangnick struggling to add greater consistency to a side which had previously poorly performed under Ole Gunnar Solskjaer. United fans are demanding serious investment in the summer, including adding a manager with experience and a clear tactical blueprint.

Pochettino would fit the bill, having imposed an exciting style of play on a young Tottenham side, during his previous spell in the Premier League.

Yet United now appear on the verge of missing out on their man.

Subscribe to FourFourTwo today and save over a third on shop price

Restock your kit bag with the best deals for footballers on Amazon right now

ALSO READ

LIST Football Manager 2022: All the FM22 wonderkids you'll need to sign

TALENT FIFA 22: The 150 best wonderkids in the game

GUIDE Best football gifts: Present ideas for football fans