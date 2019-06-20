Size of Manchester United's summer war chest revealed - and it’s not good news for Ole Gunnar Solskjaer

The Norwegian is looking to revamp his squad in the market after a disappointing sixth-place Premier League finish in 2018/19.

However, ESPN FC reports that his spending power will be limited to £100 million unless the club can raise further cash from player sales.

The futures of big-name players like Paul Pogba, David De Gea and Romelu Lukaku remain up in the air and sources have told the outlet that the if they are sold the proceeds will added to Solskjaer’s budget.

However, there is a belief that if the trio stay put, the addition of more up-and-coming young talent like recent signing Daniel James should be enough to clinch a Champions League spot next term.

James, who arrived from Swansea City for £15 million, is United’s only signing of the summer so far, with players scheduled to report for pre-season training on July 1.

New contracts have been handed to Ashley Young, Phil Jones, Chris Smalling and Juan Mata, but there is yet to be significant movement regarding the club’s reported interest in Leicester defender Harry Maguire, Newcastle midfielder Sean Longstaff or Crystal Palace full-back Aaron Wan-Bissaka.

Read more...

QUIZ! Can you name the 37 players to finish in the Ballon d’Or top three from 1995 to 2018?

TARGETS 5 La Liga stars we could see in the Premier League next season – and where they might end up