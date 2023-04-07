Manchester United to swoop for Bundesliga duo in the summer – report

Manchester United are set to bolster their squad with the summer arrivals of two stars from Germany's top-flight.

That is according to outlets Bild and Sky Sports, who each claim a different player will arrive at Old Trafford from the Bundesliga when the summer transfer window opens in June. Sky Sports believe United are keen to make on-loan midfielder Marcel Sabitzer's move permanent, with Bayern reportedly open to allowing the Austrian international to make the full-time switch.

Sabitzer, a former linchpin of the RB Leipzig side previously managed by Julian Nagelsmann, has become a regular at Manchester United since joining on loan in January. The creator's hard-pressing and composure in possession have helped fill the void left by the injured Christian Eriksen.

Red Devils fans have been impressed with Sabitzer's application since arriving and would likely be pleased to see him join on a long-term deal ahead of next season. Erik ten Hag is said to be a huge admirer of the midfielder's versatility.

The other player on United's radar is Bayer Leverkusen's right-back Jeremie Frimpong. The Dutchman has been one of the standout stars of the Bundesliga this campaign, pitching in with eight goals and five assits despite primarily playing as a defender.

Ten Hag has identified right-back as something of a problem position this term. Diogo Dalot has emerged as the Dutchman's first-choice option, with Aaron Wan-Bissaka relegated to back-up duties. However, it is felt that a high-class upgrade will be required if United are to really compete at the upper end of the Premier League table.

Barcelona are also said to be interested in 22-year-old Frimpong, who is valued at €50 million by Leverkusen.