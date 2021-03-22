Manchester United transfer news: Donny van de Beek could be used as a makeweight in move for Borussia Dortmund targets

Manchester United are prepared to move on Donny van de Beek after a disappointing first season as they explore ways to increase their transfer budget.

According to 90min, the Dutch midfielder could even be used as a makeweight in Man United’s pursuit of three Borussia Dortmund stars.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is currently weighing up offers for Erling Haaland, Jadon Sancho and Manuel Akanji as United look to establish themselves as title challengers once more.

A bid for any of the Dortmund trio could include van de Beek going the other way less than a year after signing from Ajax for £35million.

The attacking midfielder, who has won 17 caps for the Netherlands, has struggled for regular game time since leaving his homeland.

Van de Beek started yesterday’s 3-1 defeat to Leicester City in the FA Cup quarter-finals but has barely been used in the Premier League.

All but two of his 13 appearances have come from the bench and he is yet to add to the single goal he scored on his debut against Crystal Palace.

The exceptional form of Bruno Fernandes has severely limited van de Beek’s opportunities, prompting the player to question whether his long-term future lies at Old Trafford.

Reluctant to accept a considerable loss on the transfer fee they paid in August, Man United are contemplating including van de Beek as part of any bid for their key targets.

Haaland and Sancho both fall into that bracket, while Swiss centre-back Akanji is also being considered as a potential partner for Harry Maguire.

At 23, there is still plenty of time for van de Beek to live up to his undoubted promise, but he might be one of several players leaving Man United this summer to facilitate new signings.