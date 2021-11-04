Manchester United transfer news: Keeping Ole Gunnar Solskjaer could cost club Erling Haaland

Manchester United could miss out on Erling Haaland if they keep Ole Gunnar Solskjaer as their manager, according to reports.

The Borussia Dortmund striker is a man in demand ahead of next summer's transfer window.

Haaland will be available for around £66m when a release clause in his contract kicks in at the end of the season.

The Norway international is a target for several major clubs across the continent, including Manchester United, Manchester City and Chelsea in the Premier League.

The Red Devils had hoped that Haaland's connection with Solskjaer could work in their favour.

The United boss handed the then-16-year-old forward his senior debut at Molde in 2016.

However, Bild writes that Solskjaer's continued employment at Old Trafford could actually make a deal for Haaland less likely.

The Italian superagent Mino Raiola, who counts the Dortmund striker among his list of high-profile clients, is expected to have a major influence on Haaland's decision.

Raiola also represents Paul Pogba and the German outlet reports that he blames Solskjaer for the Frenchman's inconsistent performances for United.

Pogba is out of contract next summer and is expected to bid farewell to Old Trafford after a five-year stay.

The report suggests Raiola could in effect determine how long Solskjaer survives as United boss, especially if he explicitly tells the club that Haaland will not join them unless they seek a new head coach.

But Solskjaer retained the backing of the United hierarchy even after last month's astonishing 5-0 loss to Liverpool.

The 48-year-old signed a new three-year deal in the summer and looks set to see out of the season at the very least.

In spite of Raiola's reported reservations, United intend to trigger Haaland's release clause next summer.

However, they will be monitoring the 21-year-old closely once he returns from a hip injury to ensure there is no lasting effect on his performances.

