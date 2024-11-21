Manchester United eyeing up summer move for 'the next Bukayo Saka': report

Manchester United head coach Ruben Amorim will take charge of his first game this weekend

Manchester United are expected to make one of Sporting's talented teenagers their priority this summer.

New head coach Ruben Amorim arrived at the club last week and will soon take charge of his first Premier League game on Sunday, as the Red Devils take on Ipswich Town at Portman Road.

The 39-year-old helped develop a whole host of players during his time in Portugal, with one 17-year-old being tipped to complete a move in 2025 to Old Trafford.

Manchester United expected to make superstar compared to Bukayo Saka a priority in the summer

United could soon have their answer to Saka (Image credit: Getty Images)

Cristiano Ronaldo, Bruno Fernandes and Nani are three perfect examples of the continuing relationship between Manchester United and Sporting, with those close ties expected to continue following Amorim's arrival.

So much so, the Manchester Evening News has reported that Sporting star Geovany Quenda is expected to be the focus of Manchester United's summer transfer business, with a move already being mooted.

Geovany Quenda has been nurtured by Amorim and is wanted by Manchester United in 2025 (Image credit: Pedro Loureiro/Eurasia Sport Images/Getty Images)

The report states that Amorim is in need of transitional wide players who will complement his heavily-discussed 3-4-3 system which could signal the end for some members of his squad.

Luke Shaw, Tyrell Malacia, Antony and Jonny Evans could be at risk, as well as summer signing Joshua Zirkzee who prefers to operate in a number ten role.

Quenda – ranked at no.39 in FourFourTwo's list of the most exciting teenagers to watch this season – became the club's youngest league scorer against Famalicão last month, beating Cristiano Ronaldo's record and is Sporting's youngest player to start in the UEFA Champions League.

He also set up Victor Gyokeres for Sporting's equaliser against Manchester City just a few weeks ago, as Amorim's former side beat the former European champions 4-1 on home soil.

In FourFourTwo's view, this transfer almost looks like a no-brainer given the past successes of Ronaldo, Fernandes and Nani at Old Trafford in yesteryears.

The 17-year-old is likely to share the limelight with other talented stars such as Kobbie Mainoo, Rasmus Hojlund, Amad and Alejandro Garnacho, all of whom must be chomping at the bit to work under Amorim and his new approach.