Manchester United in talks over two young defenders to become first INEOS signings, in major show of intent: report

Sir Jim Ratcliffe is preparing for a busy first transfer window at Manchester United

Manchester United are reportedly making proactive moves ahead of the summer transfer window as Sir Jim Ratcliffe and his INEOS team look to strengthen a key area.

Ratcliffe’s 27.7 per cent ownership stake in the Red Devils was rubber-stamped last month and he has now assumed football operations. He has brought Sir Dave Brailsford in to lead a review into what has gone wrong at the club in recent years, with the club set for a busy upcoming summer transfer window.

Central defence is a key area that the club will look to address, with doubts over the future of the likes of Harry Maguire, Raphael Varane, Jonny Evans and Victor Lindelof.

Manchester United could be looking to strengthen their defence (Image credit: Getty Images)

According to Argentine outlet TyC Sports, 18-year-old Boca Juniors prospect Aaron Anselmino is a serious target, with Manchester United representatives having ‘made contact’ with Boca officials to discuss a potential. AC Milan are also said to be interested in the teenager, with a £16 million price tag mentioned.

A second promising young defender has also been linked, with Mundo Deportivo reporting that former Spain U21s left-back Miguel Gutierrez of La Liga title contenders Girona is on the Red Devils shortlist. The 22-year-old Spaniard also has Arsenal and Tottenham monitoring him, while Real Madrid have a £7million buy-back option on their former academy product.

