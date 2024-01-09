Manchester United legend slams Jesse Lingard in social media blow

Former Manchester United star Jesse Lingard has faced heavy criticism online via the way of legendary midfielder Paul Scholes.

The former Nottingham Forest man is yet to find a new club after departing the City Ground in the summer, despite reports linking him with a move to Saudi Arabia and even Barcelona in recent weeks.

The 31-year-old midfielder is a popular online presence in the social media world and has been using his platforms, namely Instagram, to show prospective clubs he is still keen on finding a new club.

Paul Scholes has criticised Jesse Lingard (Image credit: Getty Images)

However, having now been without an employer since June 2023, former United man Scholes has hit out at the ex-Forest man.

As seen in the comments of his latest Instagram post, the 49-year-old was not amused that Lingard is seemingly spending a lot of time working out, yet continues to parade around on social media with his training montages.

''Are you just gonna f*** around in the gym or are you actually gonna play football?'' wrote the 11-time Premier League winner.

With the January window now open, and Lingard a free agent, the England international is free to negotiate with any club, but it appears most are seemingly put off by the idea.

Jesse Lingard was on United's books from 2000 to 2022 (Image credit: PA)

Having made a total of 20 appearances for the Tricky Trees last season, 14 of those were as a starter, with influential midfielder Morgan Gibbs-White ultimately proving tough competition.

Lingard's last competitive appearance came in April of last year, as he came on as a late substitute against former side Man Utd.

It remains to be seen just where Lingard's immediate future lies. The longer he remains out of the game, the harder it looks for the former West Ham loanee to find a new home.

