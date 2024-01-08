Ex-Manchester United star Jesse Lingard linked with SHOCK Barcelona transfer

Jesse Lingard has been without a club since leaving Nottingham Forest as a free agent last summer – but the former England midfielder could be set for a sensational move to Barcelona, according to one report.

The ex-Manchester United man has been training on his own in Dubai in order to keep up his fitness while searching for a new club.

But very few would have earmarked reigning La Liga champions Barca as the 31-year-old's next destination.

Lingard spent just one season with Nottingham Forest, scoring twice in 20 appearances (Image credit: Getty Images)

SPORT claim that Lingard has been 'offered' to the Catalan giants, who are largely limited to signing players on free transfers amid their ongoing financial difficulties.

As such, the one-time West Ham loanee may be an appealing option for Xavi's Blaugrana – who currently sit third in the Spanish top flight, behind surprise package Girona and arch-rivals Real Madrid.

Barcelona have not signed an English – or British – player for their men's first team since bringing Gary Lineker in from Everton for £2.8m back in 1986.

Gary Lineker played for Barcelona alongside fellow Brit Mark Hughes (Image credit: Getty Images)

Lingard – who has also been linked with a move across the pond to MLS – has vowed to kickstart his career in 2024.

On New Year's Eve, he shared an Instagram post from entrepreneur and Dragons' Den star Steven Bartlett reading: "You spent most of 2023 in survival mode. Let 2024 be spent in revival mode. It's possible to thrive in the process of getting to where you want to be."

Lingard's last competitive appearance came in April last year, when he came on as a late substitute for Forest in a 2-0 defeat to... Man United.

