FourFourTwo's transfer wrap-up: Chelsea have player-plus-cash bid rejected, with Jadon Sancho's future now clear

Sancho could be returning to Dortmund (Image credit: PA)

FourFourTwo's Transfer Wrap-up

Keen to add more defensive solidity, Chelsea have reportedly made a stunning player-plus-cash bid to Benfica for their centre-back Antonio Silva. The Blues offered £52m and Armando Broja for the Portuguese, but Benfica rejected the deal as they hold out for his £87m release clause. (The Sun)

The future of Jadon Sancho continues to rumble on, but a conclusion to the situation seems near. The Manchester United winger is set to re-sign for Borussia Dortmund on loan, with the German side having to pay a loan fee while the Red Devils will need to cover part of Sancho's huge wages. The 23-year-old is reportedly extremely keen for the deal to go through. (Christian Falk & Fabrizio Romano)

Sancho's departure could pave the way for Manchester United to land Stuttgart striker Serhou Guirassy, who has a release clause of just £15.2m. FFP rules are set to limit United in the transfer market, but funds generated through Sancho's loan will enable a deal for the Bundesliga marksman. (Todofichajes)

Chelsea and Manchester United aren't the only sides looking to offload players in January in order to free up space in their squads - Arsenal are, too. Mohamed Elneny has become a forgotten man at the Emirates Stadium, and is attracting interest from Turkish sides Trabzonspor and Besiktas. If the Egyptian does leave, then that will present Arsenal with the opportunity to make a move for Real Sociedad's Martin Zubimendi. (Daily Mirror)

Arsenal have been impressed with Zubimendi (Image credit: Getty Images)

And should Arsenal sign Brentford striker Ivan Toney, then Newcastle United and Peterborough United are set to benefit financially from the transfer. Peterborough have a hefty 30 per cent sell-on clause from any further sale Brentford make of Toney’s registration, of which 30 per cent would go directly into Newcastle’s pocket. (Sky Sports)

Meanwhile, Jesse Lingard could make his Premier League return with Everton, after being a free agent since leaving Nottingham Forest last summer. (The Sun)

Forgotten Tottenham Hotspur defender Eric Dier could revive his career under former boss Jose Mourinho at Roma, with the Portuguese boss needing some defensive reinforcements in Serie A. (Calciomercato)

Mourinho will face competition from West Ham United, though, who have identified the Englishman as the perfect back-up option to Nayef Aguerd and Kurt Zouma. (Football Transfers)

Finally, Sheffield United could make a couple of shock moves to save their season, with Ben Brereton Diaz and Kasper Schmeichel both touted as potential incomings at Bramall Lane. Diaz, who only joined Villareal in the summer, has struggled for regular minutes since arriving in Spain. (Daily Mail)

