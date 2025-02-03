Manchester United to move for Manchester City academy graduate as Ruben Amorim loses faith: report

Manchester United are looking to make a move for an academy graduate from their rvials Manchester City, with manager Ruben Amorim having seemingly lost patience with certain members of his team.

The winter window has been relatively quiet for Manchester United, with left-wing back Patrick Dorgu the only arrival at the club. Concerns over the Premier League's PSRs has limited spending at Old Trafford, but Amorim's recent decisions could see the club act fast.

Another loss in the Premier League on Sunday, in a 2-0 defeat to Crystal Palace, has got the Manchester United hierarchy scrambling on transfer deadline day, with the departure of Marcus Rashford having freed up more space in the squad and on the wage bill.

Manchester United want Manchester City academy graduate to replace Rasmus Hojlund

Amorim is reportedly unimpressed with Hojlund (Image credit: Getty Images)

Intriguingly, Manchester United boss Amorim refused to start with either Rasmus Hojlund or Joshua Zirkzee against Crystal Palace, with Kobbie Mainoo starting as a false No.9. Both Hojlund and Zirkzee were introduced in the second half, but it's a damning indictment on the club's two strikers that they were both overlooked.

Reports emerged last week that Amorim had effectively placed Hojlund on trial until the end of the season, after becoming increasingly unimpressed with the Danish forward, while Zirkzee's woes at Old Trafford were compounded in December after being substituted just 30 minutes into their defeat to Newcastle United. As a result, the Portuguese boss wants a new striker, with one Manchester City graduate on his radar.

Mainoo started as a false No.9 versus Palace (Image credit: Getty Images)

According to the Express, Manchester United have entered the race to sign Liam Delap from Ipswich Town following his blistering start to life in the Premier League. Though the Tractor Boys have struggled for points back in the top flight this term, Delap has been the team's shining star with nine goals and strong performances up front.

Manchester United's hierarchy, along with Amorim, see Delap as a key target for the future. The 21-year-old has naturally caught the attention of some of the Premier League's biggest clubs as a result, with Chelsea and Tottenham also interested in the striker, too.

Manchester City, though, could scupper any potential for Manchester United to conclude a deal. Delap spent much of his formative career in the Derby County youth system before making the switch to Manchester City as a 16-year-old. He continued his strong development there, completing three loans in the Championship, before permanently signing for Ipswich last summer in a deal worth £20m.

Pep Guardiola's side reportedly hold a £29.5m buy-back clause on Delap, and could choose to activate it even if it's just to stop Manchester United from signing him. They could then sell him on for a profit.

Delap has impressed Manchester United (Image credit: Julian Finney/Getty Images)

In FourFourTwo's view, it seems highly unlikely that Manchester United will be able to conclude a deal for Delap, considering how well he is performing at Ipswich and the (relatively) low fee it would take for City to bring him back to the Etihad.

Transfermarkt values Delap at £20.8m. Manchester United are back in FA Cup action on Friday night, as they take on Leicester City at Old Trafford.