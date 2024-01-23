Manchester United looking to beat Arsenal to sign 'the new Xabi Alonso' in first statement of the Sir Jim Ratcliffe era: report

Erik ten Hag is keen to sign a new midfielder in the January transfer window

Manchester United are reportedly ready to revitalise their midfield with a move for highly-rated Real Sociedad star Martin Zubimendi.

Zubimendi, 24, is included on the United shortlist of potential January recruits, as manager Erik ten Hag looks to boost his options in the engine room before the transfer deadline next week.

The Spanish international, capped four times by his country, is believed to have a £52m release clause inserted in his contract, which could leave him as the ideal first recruit of the Jim Ratcliffe era at Old Trafford.

Martin Zubimendi has impressed in the Real Sociedad midfield over recent seasons (Image credit: Getty Images)

According to journalist Dean Jones, United are keen on bringing in Zubimendi this month, despite the deal facing less complications should the Red Devils wait until summer.

United club officials are said to have already made contact with the representatives of Zubimendi, however the same source has also reported that Premier League rivals Arsenal also have some interest in the midfielder, with manager Mikel Arteta a long-term admirer.

Signing Zubimendi, valued by Transfermarkt at £42M, would be a major statement of intent from United, with the Sociedad star highly thought of across Europe.

Zubimendi could prove the ideal replacement for Casemiro (pictured) (Image credit: Getty Images)

With a playing style comparable with Zubimendi's self-confessed role model, former Liverpool and Real Madrid star Xabi Alonso, the youngster would bring some much needed composure and quality to the United midfield.

Zubimendi also now has Champions League experience under his belt after helping La Real top a tough looking Group D before Christmas, also including former winners Inter Milan and Benfica.

A mid-season departure would be a huge blow Sociedad but would be a significant boost to United, who are keen to refresh their option in midfield, with reports this month suggesting that Casemiro may not have a future at the club.

More Manchester United stories

Manchester United prepared to splash out £60m on England star: report

Manchester United boss Erik ten Hag targeting Ajax attacker this January: report

Manchester United star Antony poised for cut-price exit, as Sir Jim Ratcliffe revolution begins: report