Manchester United signing has 'leaked', with big-name star to be sold in return: report

Manchester United are poised to bring in a sought-after superstar after their plans to buy the player were leaked.

The Red Devils are enduring a tough season with form and injuries – though a win at the weekend at home to Luton Town has left them as the most in-form side in the Premier League at current. Still, Erik ten Hag would like to improve his side, with incoming investor Sir Jim Ratcliffe happy to oblige.

INEOS billionaire Ratcliffe is set to assume control of the footballing side of the operation and has identified that Manchester United are in dire need of defensive reinforcement.

Sir Jim Ratcliffe is poised to take over at Old Trafford (Image credit: DIRK WAEM/AFP via Getty Images)

Now, Correio da Manha in Portugal has claimed that United's payment plan for Sporting centre-back Goncalo Inacio has leaked, with the 20-time league champions keen to structure a deal with incentives.

United struggled to complete transfers in the summer with financial restrictions weighing heavy on them, following years of big spending. While they were able to complete the big-money signings of Mason Mount, Andre Onana and Rasmus Hojlund, Sofyan Amrabat had to be signed on loan to comply with Financial Fair Play.

With this deal for Inacio, United are hoping to pay a base fee of €45 million (£39.3m) fee, with €15m (£13.1m) in bonuses and add-ons. Raphael Varane could be sold in order to fund the move.

Goncalo Inacio has been linked to both Liverpool and Manchester United (Image credit: Getty Images)

United have also been linked with Jean-Clair Todibo of Ratcliffe's Nice.

Inacio is valued at €30m by Transfermarkt.

More Manchester United stories

Scott McTominay has revealed how Manchester United's players were motivated to beat Fulham recently.

Marcus Rashford missed that game, though, and Erik ten Hag has had some strong words for one of his star players.

Meanwhile, a United wonderkid has been linked with a shock move to Manchester City.