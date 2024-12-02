Manchester United's player of the season linked with SHOCK Real Madrid move: report

Manchester United have enjoyed a so far successful transition period from Erik ten Hag to Ruben Amorim.

The Portuguese head coach is undefeated in his first three outings since arriving from Sporting - with a draw against Ipswich Town preceding victories over Bodo/Glimt and most recently Everton.

Having inherited a squad largely built by Erik ten Hag, Amorim will have his work cut out this summer to decide who stays and who goes but one defender is already being linked with a move to La Liga.

Manchester United defender linked with a move to Real Madrid

Real Madrid manager Carlo Ancelotti has a shortage of defenders right now (Image credit: Getty Images)

Diogo Dalot is a player who continues to split opinion at Manchester United but one thing you cannot knock is his consistency on the pitch. The 25-year-old has been an ever-present part of the Red Devils squad over the last two seasons, especially when so many huge names have suffered long periods on the sidelines.

That has now prompted interest from Spanish giants Real Madrid, according to Relevo, who say Carlo Ancelotti's side want to push ahead and make the former Porto man their replacement for Dani Carvajal.

Diogo Dalot is yet to miss a game for Manchester United this season (Image credit: Getty Images)

With 21 appearances already under his belt, Dalot is now finding joy under Amorim at right wing-back with the new head coach admitting he has to manage his minutes carefully.

Real Madrid know the Portugal international will cost in the region of £50m and with Trent Alexander-Arnold another option to consider, it seems the hierarchy at the Santiago Bernabeu have quite the decision on their hands.

"It is very powerful, we have to rotate him sometimes because he always looks fresh, but he is not like that, he is not a machine," said Amorim on Dalot following the win over Bodo/Glimt last week.

"I think he plays better on the right and we will manage to put him on the right. He is a very good player, very powerful that can play both sides and nowadays, a player that can play on both sides is perfect because you can put him in different positions.

"I expect the same as last year that you saw. A great player that can help the team and he is really a team player, you can feel it in every way, he leads the game and he is very important for us."

In FourFourTwo's view, Dalot looks like a player who is likely to stick around at Manchester United and could prove to be a huge winner under the Amorim 3-4-3 system. We expect him to stay at Old Trafford this summer.

Manchester United are back in Premier League action on Wednesday evening, as they take on Arsenal at the Emirates Stadium.