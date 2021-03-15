Manchester United transfer news: Ole Gunnar Solskjaer targeting four player sales to boost his transfer budget

Manchester United hope to raise £60million by selling four fringe players this summer, with Jesse Lingard, Juan Mata, Phil Jones and Diogo Dalot all surplus to requirements.

According to The Metro, Ole Gunnar Solskjaer wants to add a centre-back, a right-winger and a defensive midfielder to his squad and is looking to offload unwanted players in order to boost his transfer budget.

United might also be in the market for a centre-forward, depending on whether or not Edinson Cavani stays at Old Trafford beyond this summer.

The Uruguayan striker signed a one-year deal, with an option to extend, in October, but has been in and out of the team this season, scoring seven goals.

If the club decide to pursue a younger alternative than the 34-year-old Cavani, they will be looking to make four major signings when the transfer window reopens.

Should United qualify for the Champions League, as they currently look set to do, Solskjaer will reportedly be given an £80million budget to reshape his squad.

Selling Lingard, Mata, Jones and Dalot, all of whom have drifted out of contention in recent times, would give the manager more money to spend on reinforcements.

Lingard is currently impressing on loan at West Ham United, having scored four goals in six appearances since joining them in January.

The Hammers are keen to sign Lingard permanently, but are likely to face competition from other teams following his impressive resurgence in form.

Mata has been a peripheral figure, starting just four league games all season, while Jones continues to be absent through injury.

Dalot, who was signed from Porto in June 2018, was loaned to AC Milan in October and has recently been filling in at left-back.

He started against his parent club in the 1-1 draw at Old Trafford in the first leg of their Europa League last 16 tie.