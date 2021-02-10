Manchester United transfer news: Red Devils put off contract talks with Ole Gunnar Solskjaer

Manchester United will wait until the end of the season before opening talks with Ole Gunnar Solskjaer over a new contract, according to reports.

Solskjaer found himself under pressure in the first half of the campaign, but United’s improved form has secured his position in the Old Trafford hot seat.

Mauricio Pochettino, who was long linked with the United job, returned to management with PSG last month.

The Red Devils’ board appear to have kept faith with Solskjaer throughout his tenure, which began on a caretaker basis in December 2018.

The Norwegian was appointed as the club’s permanent boss the following March and handed a contract until the end of the 2021/22 season.

That deal now has just 16 months left to run, but United do not appear to be in a rush to extend it.

Indeed, The Sun reports that Ed Woodward and his colleagues will not begin talks with the former striker until the summer.

United have made progress this season and currently sit second in the Premier League, five points behind Manchester City.

Pep Guardiola’s side will move eight points clear of the chasing pack if they win their game in hand.

And while United are outsiders to win the title this term, the powers that be at Old Trafford still want to see Solskjaer’s side finish closer to the top than they did last season.

United ended the 2019/20 campaign in third place, 33 points behind runaway champions Liverpool.

And Woodward and co. will wait until United have qualified for the Champions League before they offer Solskjaer a new deal.

The Norwegian is unlikely to be handed a long-term deal, with the United board considering a two-year extension.

They are also willing to give Solskjaer a pay rise, taking his pre-bonus salary to around £6m.

United beat West Ham 1-0 on Tuesday to qualify for the quarter-finals of the FA Cup.

