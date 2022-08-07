Manchester United trolled by Brighton on Twitter after Sunday's defeat to Seagulls

Brighton and Hove Albion's official Twitter account has poked fun at Manchester United following the Seagulls' first-ever win at Old Trafford.

Pascal Gross struck twice in the first half in an impressive 2-1 victory for Graham Potter's side as United manager Erik ten Hag endured a difficult debut on the Premier League's opening weekend.

United's players were booed off by their own fans at half-time and could not turn the game around in the second half, although they did pull one back courtesy of Alexis MacAllister's own goal just over 20 minutes from time.

Echoing a terrace chant sung by their fans during Sunday's game and highlighting the dominance of United's local rivals Manchester City, Albion tweeted: "Just like Brighton, your city is blue."

Brighton's win was all the more impressive considering the fact that they were forced to sell arguably their two best players this summer, with Yves Bissouma having left for Tottenham and Marc Cucurella recently departed to join Chelsea.

And it was another memorable afternoon for Brighton against United, following the Seagulls' spectacular 4-0 win over Ralf Rangnick's side at the Amex in April.