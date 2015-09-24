Manchester United v Sunderland: O'Shea relishing Martial test

Manchester United are hoping to continue their solid start to the new Premier League season when they host winless Sunderland at Old Trafford on Saturday.

Louis van Gaal's men go into the game on the back of victories over Southampton in the league and Ipswich Town in the League Cup.

They sit second in the table, just two points adrift of rivals Manchester City, who face a tricky trip to play Tottenham on the same day.

Anthony Martial will be hoping to continue his excellent start at United against Sunderland. The French teenager has scored four goals in as many games, while Wayne Rooney is still looking to net for the first time in the league this season, although he did claim the opener against Ipswich on Wednesday.

The omens do not look good for Sunderland. A dreadful start to the campaign has seen them pick up two points from six matches and they suffered a humbling 4-1 home defeat to Manchester City in the League Cup on Tuesday.

Their last 26 Premier League meetings with United have only produced one victory and they have won just one of their last 14 league away games.

Despite coming into the game on the back of a brutal defeat by City, former United stalwart John O'Shea is relishing the challenge of travelling to Old Trafford and pitting himself against Martial, who is looking to become the first United player to net in his first three Premier League appearances.

"People might accept that we conceded four against City, but we can't because we have to start getting results. We have to make sure we get clean sheets because they generally lead to wins," he said.

"Whatever problems we are having, it is only on the training ground where you can work on things and get things right. We need to make sure we don't make the mistakes if we want to help ourselves. It is the back four, the goalkeeper, the front unit, it is everything.

"We were unfortunate against City, but we have to go to Old Trafford now, knowing United had a good result against Southampton. We have to go there and cause problems.

"Look, after [facing Sergio] Aguero it is Martial, but that is what we want. That is why you stay in the Premier League, you want to test yourselves against these boys and we want that to continue.

"Dick Advocaat is doing everything he can. He is hoping he can get us out onto the pitch, get more positives and start to win as quickly as possible. We need it."

Long-term absentee Luke Shaw (broken leg) is out for United, who will also check on Marcos Rojo (hamstring) and Paddy McNair (knock) after both defenders missed the 3-0 win over Ipswich.

For the visitors, Younes Kaboul is back in contention after serving a one-match ban against City following his red card in last weekend's 2-0 defeat at AFC Bournemouth.