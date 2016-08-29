Manchester United want to keep Rojo, says agent

Marcos Rojo's agent has revealed that Manchester United have rejected several offers for the Argentinian this transfer window.

Former Sporting CP defender Rojo arrived at Old Trafford in 2014 in a reported £14million deal, with then United manager Louis van Gaal having been impressed by his performances at the World Cup.

However, the 26-year-old, who has been linked with a switch to Valencia, is yet to feature in a Premier League game under Van Gaal's successor Jose Mourinho.

But despite Rojo seemingly being surplus to requirements, his representitive Carlos Goncalves has stated that United are not looking to let the player leave.

"Manchester United rejected several offers from England and from abroad to sell the player. Manchester United want him to stay," Goncalves told the Manchester Evening News.

Rojo has made 58 appearances for United – who face Pep Guardiola's Manchester City after the international break – in all competitions since his move from Portugal, scoring one goal.