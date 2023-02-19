Manchester United were 'rubbish' in first half vs Leicester, says Erik ten Hag

Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag says his side were 'rubbish' and 'undisciplined' in the first half of their 3-0 win over Leicester City on Sunday.

United led 1-0 at the break through Marcus Rashford, with the England forward on target again in the second half and Jadon Sancho adding another late on.

"We're happy with the result, it's a great result," Ten Hag told Sky Sports. "When you play every third day you can't always get to your same performance. Today was really tough.

"First half Leicester played brilliant, we were rubbish, the way we were really undisciplined.

"We had problems and it was only because of David de Gea that we had a clean sheet at half-time."

However, the Dutchman was much happier with his side's second-half performance.

"Luckily we had half-time," he said. "We could repair some things and the second half was brilliant.

"There was a lot of pleasure, it was enjoyable to watch how we created so many chances and scored great goals."