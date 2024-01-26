Manchester United plotting audacious transfer for Brazilian star: report

Manchester United are planning to bring a highly-rated Brazilian to the club, in what would be a huge statement of intent.

With Sir Jim Ratcliffe set to take over the football operations at Manchester United, big changes are expected at Old Trafford over the coming months. A squad overhaul seems the main area of concern, as Erik ten Hag looks to transforms the club's fortunes on the pitch.

In order to do so, the Red Devils will need to target a number of key positions in the squad, with contracts expiring in the summer and underperformers set to depart. One priority signing already looks set in stone, too, as Manchester United attempt to get their business completed early.

Ratcliffe will soon be in charge of the football operations at United (Image credit: Manchester United/Manchester United via Getty Images)

According Sky Sports Italia, Manchester United will look to sign Juventus centre-back Gleison Bremer in the summer transfer window.

With the Old Lady fighting for the Serie A title this term, a January move is highly unlikely - especially due to Manchester United's financial considerations. The club's hierarchy are plotting a move at the end of the season, though, as they look to shore up their leaky defence.

Bremer has played every minute of Juventus' Serie A games in 2023/24, highlighting his importance to the side as they've conceded just 12 goals in 21 games. Manchester United, meanwhile, have let in 29 goals in the same number of matches, with the back four unsettled due to injuries.

Bremer has impressed at Juventus (Image credit: Getty Images)

While Lisandro Martinez is clearly Erik ten Hag's preferred option at left centre-back, the right-sided option is more open. None of Raphael Varane, Harry Maguire, Victor Lindelof or Jonny Evans have managed to nail down the spot, suggesting why the Red Devils are set to return to the central defenders market in the summer.

At 26, Bremer is entering his prime years, but he won't come cheap. With his current Juve deal expiring in June 2028, Transfermarkt values Bremer at £43m - which will likely rise considerably higher if his performances continue to impress.

