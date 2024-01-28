Erik ten Hag says Manchester United must 'look at themselves' as Jurgen Klopp quits Liverpool

Erik ten Hag has had his say on Jurgen Klopp's decision to leave Liverpool, encouraging "everyone" at Manchester United to take a leaf out of the German's book in how they apply themselves.

Klopp stunned the football world by announcing on Friday that he would be stepping down as Reds boss at the end of the season, after almost nine years in charge at Anfield.

And his fellow Premier League managers have been reacting to the shock news in recent days.

Klopp has decided to step down as he is "running out of energy" (Image credit: Getty Images)

Speaking ahead of his side's trip to Newport County in the FA Cup fourth round on Sunday, Ten Hag told reporters: "We have to look to ourselves and keep working and reconstructing this club. We know we need to be better. Last season, we were overperforming. Now we have a downfall and we have to stop this, but I think it belongs to the project.

"It's great that Klopp has kept everything in his own hands to step down the moment he wanted it, when he wanted his era to come to an end. When you're involved in top level football, I think you know that you have to prove yourself every day – and that counts for everyone who is working for this club too."

It's almost two years since Ten Hag was appointed Man United manager (Image credit: Getty Images)

As Liverpool head towards a new era, Man United are entering a fresh phase themselves, as Sir Jim Ratcliffe's INEOS group gains a 25% stake in the club.

It's hoped that the minority takeover will herald the start of big improvements at Old Trafford, as United approach 11 years since winning their last Premier League title.

More from FourFourTwo

TRANSFER NEWS Manchester United enter transfer race for £25m wonderkid wanted by Liverpool

QUIZ! Can you name Jurgen Klopp's 30 most expensive signings ever?

IN THE MAG Alex Ferguson! PLUS Hamburg derby, Henrik Larsson, Lucas Radebe, Robbie Savage, the weirdest transfer moments and MORE!