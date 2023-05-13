Manchester United's David De Gea wins Golden Glove after 16th clean sheet

Manchester United goalkeeper David De Gea has won the Premier League's Golden Glove award following his 16th clean sheet of the season on Saturday.

De Gea and United shut out Wolves in a 2-0 win over Julen Lopetegui's side at Old Trafford and that saw the Spanish goalkeeper register his 16th clean sheet in the competition this term.

Alisson, Nick Pope and Aaron Ramsdale are all on 13, with three games left for each of Liverpool, Newcastle and Arsenal in 2022-23.

So any of those could potentially draw level with De Gea, but the former Atletico Madrid goalkeeper also has three more matches to add one more clean sheet which would see him win the award outright.

De Gea has been at Old Trafford since 2011 and is expected to sign a new contract with Erik ten Hag's side this summer.

The former Spanish international previously won the Golden Glove in 2017-18, when he registered 18 clean sheets for Manchester United.

Former Chelsea goalkeeper Petr Cech and ex-Manchester City shot-stopper Joe Hart have each won the prize on four occasions.