Mancini: Icardi is Inter's captain

Inter coach Roberto Mancini does not know what the future holds but knows Napoli target Mauro Icardi is the team's captain.

Icardi has been linked with a move to Serie A rivals Napoli as a replacement for Gonzalo Higuain, though Inter are holding out for in excess of €60million.

Despite the uncertainty, Icardi came off the bench and scored a late consolation goal in Inter's 4-1 loss to Bayern Munich in the International Champions Cup on Saturday.

When asked about Icardi post-match in Charlotte, Manini told reporters: "Mauro is our captain.

"I don't know what can happen in the future, but he is the captain."

Inter were far inferior against the German champions in the United States as Julian Green scored a first-half hat-trick.

Frank Ribery was also on target for Bayern, while Icardi pulled a goal back in the 90th minute.

"You shouldn't play three games in six days when the players are in pre-season. It was the sort of game where everything went wrong for us – we failed to impose ourselves," Mancini said.

"Obviously we're missing too many players. The positive thing is that the guys here have put miles on the clock.

"The matches are great here, but there's a risk of creating problems for your preparation.

"It was very difficult to play three games in six days with pretty much the same 11 players. I'm feeling calm because I'm doing my job on the pitch. We've spoken with the club: we met and talked things through. When we get back to Appiano Gentile, we'll see if there's any news. I don't know what will happen.

"Ever Banega and Marcelo Brozovic will be key because they are strong players with quality. Let's see if we get anyone else in.

"Coaching and building an increasingly stronger team motivates me. Every club works hard to improve."

Icardi, who missed the pre-season fixture against Paris Saint-Germain, added: "We've worked hard and we were a bit tired, you could see that. There's still time to find our best form before the league season starts. Results aside, pre-season games help you to learn from your mistakes."