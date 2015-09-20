Mancini 'satisfied' with patient Inter

Inter coach Roberto Mancini paid tribute to his side's display during the hard-fought 1-0 win over Chievo at the Stadio Marc'Antonio Bentegodi that kept up their 100 per cent record in Serie A.

Mauro Icardi struck just before the interval in Verona to make it four wins from four and condemn Chievo to their first league defeat of the season.

Inter rode their luck at times but relied on a new-found defensive strength to shut out their hosts - Mancini's men having conceded just once in Serie A this term.

"Our position for now does not change things, but it's important to be up there in the league," he told reporters.

"The key thing was to pass it in a difficult ground such as the Bentegodi, where we suffered and struggled against a Chievo side in great shape and who are very good at defending.

"I am satisfied with the performance of the boys because it was very hot and the opposition were all behind the ball. It was not easy."

Jeison Murillo limped off in the second half, adding to Mancini's defensive injury problems - the Italian having been without Miranda and Juan Jesus for the trip to Verona.

"Hopefully it's nothing serious, usually Jeison recovers quickly," Mancini added.

"It is the work of the whole team that has allowed us to concede just a single goal so far. The more you work, the more it improves.

"This is the only recipe for success."