Mandzukic having Juve medical

Atletico Madrid striker Mario Mandzukic will undergo a medical in Turin on Monday ahead of his proposed move to Italian champions Juventus.

The Croatia international landed at the city's airport on Sunday to complete his switch, with Juve confirming the 29-year-old will spend Monday undertaking a medical.

"Mario Mandzukic is this morning undergoing a routine medical ahead of his proposed transfer to Juventus from Atletico Madrid," the club confirmed on their website.

"The 29-year-old forward will take his first tests at the city's Clinica Fornaca di Sessant, before completing the procedure at the Istituto di Medicina dello Sport medical centre."

The former Bayern Munich man could be tasked with replacing fellow striker Carlos Tevez who looks set to leave for either Atletico or boyhood club Boca Juniors.