Mane closes in on Liverpool move

Sadio Mane will undergo a Liverpool medical on Monday ahead of a big-money transfer from Southampton.

Omnisport understands the 24-year-old winger will complete a transfer for a fee in the region of £34million this week, as long as there are no issues with his medical.

Senegal international Mane will follow in the footsteps of Adam Lallana, Dejan Lovren and Nathaniel Clyne in swapping St Mary's Stadium for Anfield, while former Reds striker Rickie Lambert was also brought in from Southampton.

With additional incentives potentially increasing the fee, Mane could eventually become most expensive player in Liverpool's history, eclipsing the £35m sum paid for Andy Carroll from Newcastle United in 2011.

Jurgen Klopp has already added defender Joel Matip, midfielder Marko Grujic and goalkeeper Loris Karius to his ranks for next season.

Mane scored 11 Premier League goals as Southampton finished sixth last season, securing a spot in the Europa League for 2016-17.

He joined the club from Red Bull Salzburg in a reported £11.8m deal in September 2014 and netted 10 league goals in the first of his two campaigns with the Saints.

Mane's impending exit will see him follow Victor Wanyama – who joined Tottenham – out of the exit door and comes after manager Ronald Koeman left the club to take charge at Everton.